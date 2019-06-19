Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Pop-Up Brings Hawkins to Seoul

Taking the curious story of Hawkins, Indiana to Seoul, South Korea, Netflix has orchestrated a pop-up in Seoul’s Hongdae neighborhood themed around Stranger Things. Dubbed “Strange Story,” the new escape room pop-up showcases various scenes from the famed series, from the arcade to the home of Joyce, Will, and Jonathan Byers, to the Hawkins National Laboratory, and more.

If you’re interested in escaping from the lab and getting a better glimpse of Hawkins via a unique trick art museum, room escape game zone, arcade area, and more season one and season two-themed adventures, you can check it out from June 20 to July 7. Full details are below. Season three of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix on July 4.

“Strange Story” Seoul Pop-Up

189, Donggyo-ro, Mapo-gu

Seoul, South Korea