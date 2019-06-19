Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Pop-Up Brings Hawkins to Seoul

The South Korean capital is turning upside down.

'Stranger Things' Seoul South Korea Pop-Up Info Hawkins Netflix originals 11 supernatural abilities aliens the upside down
1 of 5
Netflix
'Stranger Things' Seoul South Korea Pop-Up Info Hawkins Netflix originals 11 supernatural abilities aliens the upside down
2 of 5
Netflix
'Stranger Things' Seoul South Korea Pop-Up Info Hawkins Netflix originals 11 supernatural abilities aliens the upside down
3 of 5
Netflix
'Stranger Things' Seoul South Korea Pop-Up Info Hawkins Netflix originals 11 supernatural abilities aliens the upside down
4 of 5
Netflix
'Stranger Things' Seoul South Korea Pop-Up Info Hawkins Netflix originals 11 supernatural abilities aliens the upside down
5 of 5
Netflix
Entertainment
16,032 Hypes 0 Comments

Taking the curious story of Hawkins, Indiana to Seoul, South Korea, Netflix has orchestrated a pop-up in Seoul’s Hongdae neighborhood themed around Stranger Things. Dubbed “Strange Story,” the new escape room pop-up showcases various scenes from the famed series, from the arcade to the home of Joyce, Will, and Jonathan Byers, to the Hawkins National Laboratory, and more.

If you’re interested in escaping from the lab and getting a better glimpse of Hawkins via a unique trick art museum, room escape game zone, arcade area, and more season one and season two-themed adventures, you can check it out from June 20 to July 7. Full details are below. Season three of Stranger Things arrives on Netflix on July 4.

For more related news, Burger King just announced a Stranger Things-themed Whopper meal.

“Strange Story” Seoul Pop-Up
189, Donggyo-ro, Mapo-gu
Seoul, South Korea

Read Full Article
Source
hypebeast KR
SeoulNetflixStranger Things

You may also like

Watch the First Official ‘Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer

Watch the First Official ‘Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer

Netflix and Coca-Cola Will Bring Back 1985's New Coke for 'Stranger Things 3'

Netflix and Coca-Cola Will Bring Back 1985's New Coke for 'Stranger Things 3'

H&M Taps 'Stranger Things' Hawkins Community Pool in '80s-Tinged Capsule Collection

H&M Taps 'Stranger Things' Hawkins Community Pool in '80s-Tinged Capsule Collection

Netflix Reveals 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Titles

Netflix Reveals 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Titles

Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Release Date

Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Release Date

Here's a 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer Break Down

Here's a 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Trailer Break Down

What to Read Next

Hed Mayner SS20 Stays Loose & Oversized
Fashion

Hed Mayner SS20 Stays Loose & Oversized

The latest from the budding Israeli designer.
By /
1,385 Hypes   1 Comments
Hulu Is Pushing for More Original Content
Entertainment

Hulu Is Pushing for More Original Content

Especially after being acquired by Disney.
By /
306 Hypes   0 Comments
Toro Y Moi Taps Channel Tres for the Official Remix of "Who I Am"
Music

Toro Y Moi Taps Channel Tres for the Official Remix of "Who I Am"

He’s also revealing plans for a new tour with Tres.
By /
121 Hypes   0 Comments
Sotheby's Sold to French-Israeli Tycoon Patrick Drahi for $3.7 Billion
Arts

Sotheby's Sold to French-Israeli Tycoon Patrick Drahi for $3.7 Billion

Valued at $57 per share.
By /
1,597 Hypes   0 Comments
Lucky Daye Delivers a Vibrant In-Home Performance for New "Real Games" Visual
Music

Lucky Daye Delivers a Vibrant In-Home Performance for New "Real Games" Visual

A ‘Painted’ standout receives a child. & DEM-directed video.
By /
388 Hypes   0 Comments
Michael Kiwanuka & Tom Misch Explore the Deceptions & Dangers of Wealth on "Money"
Music

Michael Kiwanuka & Tom Misch Explore the Deceptions & Dangers of Wealth on "Money"

The track’s sound takes inspiration from disco and 808s.
By /
555 Hypes   0 Comments
More ▾
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Receive the latest in Footwear, Fashion, Music and Creativity in our newsletters.

By Subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Help us serve you better

We appreciate your support in allowing HYPEBEAST ads, where we can share contents from the latest fashion, to those culturally relevant. In adding HYPEBEAST to your ad blocker's whitelist, ads on our sites will show while you continue to browse.

Learn More ›