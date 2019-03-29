Inside the "Chanel Pharrell" Capsule Release at the Luxury House's Seoul Flagship

This past Thursday, March 28, Pharrell arrived in Korea to hone in Chanel’s new Seoul flagship location, debuting his long-anticipated collaborative “Chanel Pharrell” collection for the Spring/Summer 2019 season. Pharrell has maintained a close relationship with the imprint, and especially the late Karl Lagerfeld, ultimately carving his way to the first-ever collaboration with the luxury fashion house. To celebrate the opening of Chanel’s new flagship space in the Apgujeong district of the South Korean metropolis, the cultural polymath reigned in his collection alongside some of Korea’s most popular stars and influencers, as well as offering up a brief musical performance.

Moving away from haute couture to focus more on a casual approach, the new collection maintains itself with ready-to-wear garments, accessories, and footwear. Employing a range of vibrant colors, something Pharrell has prized within his own style, the range playfully dons various typographies and text that relay the artist’s one-of-a-kind vision. Various rhinestone embedded brooches and additives mark many of the pieces, with more Pharrell logos in a Chanel-likes typography that marks various belts, loafers, and more.

Check out the images of the newly debuted range above. Currently, the collection is only being sold in the Seoul flagship, while the global launch of the collection will arrive on April 4.

