1LDK Seoul Unveils SS19 Collection "Non-Daily Life in Daily Life"
Comfortable and simple staples.
1LDK Seoul has recently released their Spring/Summer 2019 Collection entitled “Non-Daily Life In Daily Life” focusing on staple pieces for everyday wear.
With the lookbook being shot in Tokyo, Japan, the latest offerings give off a relaxed and comfortable feeling. Pieces include loose-fitting shirts, jackets, sweaters, pants and an orange beanie that provides a flair of color to the subdued range. The items boast functionality, as a testament to 1LDK Seoul’s long-standing vision of simple but comfortable and practical wear.
1LDK Seoul’s SS19 collection is now available via the brand’s online store.
New arrivals in 1LDK Seoul 19s/s Living Concept “Center Press Wide Denim Pants” & Universal Products “Heavy Weight L/S T-Shirt” – Denim Pants • Indigo • Black – L/S T-Shirt • White • Navy • Orange • Green – #Livingconcept #Universalproducts #1LDK #1LDKSeoul #1LDKShopofficial
- Source
- HYPEBEAST KR