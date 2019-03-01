1LDK Seoul Unveils SS19 Collection "Non-Daily Life in Daily Life"

Comfortable and simple staples.

1LDK Seoul has recently released their Spring/Summer 2019 Collection entitled “Non-Daily Life In Daily Life” focusing on staple pieces for everyday wear.

With the lookbook being shot in Tokyo, Japan, the latest offerings give off a relaxed and comfortable feeling. Pieces include loose-fitting shirts, jackets, sweaters, pants and an orange beanie that provides a flair of color to the subdued range. The items boast functionality, as a testament to 1LDK Seoul’s long-standing vision of simple but comfortable and practical wear.

1LDK Seoul’s SS19 collection is now available via the brand’s online store.

For more fashion related news, have a look at Cav Empt’s Tenth SS19 drop.

Source
HYPEBEAST KR
1LDKLookbooksSpring/Summer 2019
