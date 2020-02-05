Trinidad James Shares Flashy "Jame$ Woo Woo" Visual

Trinidad James has shared an accompanying music video for his latest single, “Jame$ Woo Woo .”

Continuing to pay homage to the late James Brown, the newest visual sees James in a vintage setting as the problematic performer Woo Woo, using substances to get him through the evening. Singing and dancing in a flashy suit and star-shaped sunglasses, his captivating performance ends with an overdose and an important lesson from the tour manager. “See, this is the stuff that’s killing black artists,” Woo Woo’s manager says over the phone, exiting the frame to leave James inside the bathroom. The words “Control your Narratives” appear across a black backdrop, providing food for thought for those who watch the visual.

Watch Trinidad James’ “Jame$ Woo Woo” music video above.