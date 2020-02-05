Trinidad James Shares Flashy "Jame$ Woo Woo" Visual

Holding an important message in the captivating music video.

By
Music
119 Hypes 0 Comments

Trinidad James has shared an accompanying music video for his latest single, “Jame$ Woo Woo .”

Continuing to pay homage to the late James Brown, the newest visual sees James in a vintage setting as the problematic performer Woo Woo, using substances to get him through the evening. Singing and dancing in a flashy suit and star-shaped sunglasses, his captivating performance ends with an overdose and an important lesson from the tour manager. “See, this is the stuff that’s killing black artists,” Woo Woo’s manager says over the phone, exiting the frame to leave James inside the bathroom. The words “Control your Narratives” appear across a black backdrop, providing food for thought for those who watch the visual.

Watch Trinidad James’ “Jame$ Woo Woo” music video above.

Read Full Article
Image Credit
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Trinidad James$Videosmusic videos

Join Our Discussions on Discord

The HYPEBEAST Discord Server is a community where conversations on cultural topics can be taken further.

101 Users Online

You may also like

Trinidad James Drops New Single "Jame$ Woo Woo"

Trinidad James Drops New Single "Jame$ Woo Woo"

Watch Trinidad James' Haunting Visual for "Ugly"

Watch Trinidad James' Haunting Visual for "Ugly"

BROCKHAMPTON Shares Extraterrestrial Visual for "SUGAR"

BROCKHAMPTON Shares Extraterrestrial Visual for "SUGAR"

Labrinth Shares "Something's Got To Give" Visual

Labrinth Shares "Something's Got To Give" Visual

Stormzy Shares Motivational Visual for "Do Better"

Stormzy Shares Motivational Visual for "Do Better"

Ghostemane Shares Blood-Curdling Stop Motion Visual for "Gatteka"

Ghostemane Shares Blood-Curdling Stop Motion Visual for "Gatteka"

What to Read Next

A 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is up for Auction
Automotive

A 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Is up for Auction

Complete with Ferrari Classiche certification.
By /
1,627 Hypes   1 Comments
Paperboy Paris & New Balance Link up for Trio of Colorful 801 Designs
Footwear

Paperboy Paris & New Balance Link up for Trio of Colorful 801 Designs

Inspired by three items from the restaurant’s menu.
By /
4,830 Hypes   5 Comments
Disney+ Hits 28 Million Subscribers
Entertainment

Disney+ Hits 28 Million Subscribers

Impressively surpassing the predicted number from Wall Street analysts.
By /
917 Hypes   1 Comments
adidas Originals Pays Homage to Chicago With Minimalistic Pro Model Release
Footwear

adidas Originals Pays Homage to Chicago With Minimalistic Pro Model Release

The red, white and gold foil colorway taps the NBA’s upcoming All-Star Game.
By /
3,186 Hypes   4 Comments
Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Expected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Music

Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Expected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200

A big week for Weezy.
By /
5,127 Hypes   4 Comments
New Patent Reveals Apple Working on Folding iPhone Display
Tech

New Patent Reveals Apple Working on Folding iPhone Display

Rivaling Samsung.
By /
4,886 Hypes   3 Comments
More ▾
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Gain access to exclusive interviews with industry creatives, think pieces, trend forecasts, guides and more.

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Help us serve you better

We appreciate your support in allowing HYPEBEAST ads, where we can share contents from the latest fashion, to those culturally relevant. In adding HYPEBEAST to your ad blocker's whitelist, ads on our sites will show while you continue to browse.

Learn More ›