Streetsnaps: Virgil Abloh at His "Freestanding" Seoul Flagship

For our latest installment of streetsnaps, we caught up with Virgil Abloh in Seoul at his Off-White™ men’s Fall/Winter 2020 presentation at its “Freestanding” physical store. Standing in front of an Off-White™-branded board, Virgil Abloh can be seen grabbing a can of spray paint and tagging up his store with his signature while wearing key pieces from his upcoming collections.

At the “Illustration” event, Virgil Abloh invited fans to visit the store who brought along notable Off-White™ pieces such as his collaborate Converse Chuck ’70s, the see-through RIMOWA suitcase and even a Louis Vuitton “Prism” Keepall Bandouliere to be signed by the designer.

HYPEBEAST captured Virgil wearing a Kunsthal. Rotterdam x Off-White™ T-shirt, a pair of distressed and paint-splattered workwear-inspired jeans and a pair of upcoming Off-White™ 3.0 “Off-Court Lows” in purple. Virgil accessorized his laid-back outfit with Cartier and Chrome Hearts bracelets.

Virgil was consistently providing both physical and digital content at his “Illustration” event, constantly uploading videos to his social media accounts while interacting with customers and fans. After the event, Virgil headed off to the Daelim Changgo Storage warehouse in Seoul where he performed a headline DJ act until dawn, before flying off to Johannesburg, South Africa.

