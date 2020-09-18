You Can Now Buy McDonald's Official Delivery Box

With both a cold and hot compartment.

By
You Can Now Buy McDonald's Official Delivery Box Tmall fast-food China Takeout Delivery Scooter apps
Food & Beverage
You can now buy McDonald’s official food delivery box. Due to the surging demand for McDonald’s delivery in China, with many people left eating at home, the McDonald’s shoulder box has become a staple sighting on the streets and on the back of scooters.

Capitalizing on this piece of marketing goodness, McDonald’s is now offering the delivery box for sale to the general public. The home-delivery box features both hot and cold partitions and comes with reflective branding and hi-vis straps. Making this a special release, each box will have a numbered and engraved golden plaque at the side of the box. Those interested can head over to Tmall where it sells for ¥1,917 RMB (approximately $283 USD).

In other food news, Nissin develops Space Cup Noodles for astronauts.

Read Full Article
McDonaldsFast Food

