Buju Banton Tags Tory Lanez for "Trust (Remix)"

Buju Banton has tagged Tory Lanez to deliver a remix of his November 2019 single, “Trust.” The reconstructed single sees a reggae-inspired opener from the Canadian artist, complementing the energy of the reggae dancehall icon with his own twist.

This remix follows the release of the collaborative Steppaz Riddim project in February 2020, where the GRAMMY winner enlisted fellow veteran dancehall acts for the 11-track album. Banton also signed a partnership deal with Roc Nation in late 2019 as he released “Steppa,” revealing that the deal was made through his association with Rihanna and Omar Grant, the A&R for two of her albums and current co-president of Roc Nation.

Stream Buju Banton and Tory Lanez’s “Trust (Remix)” on Spotify and Apple Music.

