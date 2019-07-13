Take a Look at AMBUSH & Gentle Monster's Seoul Pop-Up

In accordance with its latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH imprint, South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster recently held a pop-up at the brand’s BAT venue in Seoul. The recent collaboration incorporates safety glasses-styled eyewear, retrofitted with AMBUSH’s design cues, also producing t-shirts in matching colors.

The glasses, which utilize an acetate frame, have been doused with AMBUSH’s zip tie designs, contrasting against the translucent frames that are offered up in clear, blue, and orange iterations. Alongside the glasses, which were priced at ₩350,000 KRW (approximately $300 USD), the two parties also released 80 limited edition t-shirts which featured typographic branding from both brands. Yoon shared that inspiration behind the glasses was David Bowie’s 1976 film, The Man Who Fell To Earth, which follows a human-like alien who comes to Earth in search of water.

Alongside the products, the pop-up also hosted an array of musical talent from K-Pop label AOMG to various DJs including Kingmck, Ugly Duck, Plastic Kid, and Apache. The pop-up began on July 11 and will run until July 14.

For more related news, Takashi Murakami and PORTER reveal full collaborative bag capsule.

Gentle Monster BAT

44 Dosan-daero 11-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul