Take a Look at AMBUSH & Gentle Monster's Seoul Pop-Up
Commemorating the collaborative effort’s latest sunglasses.
In accordance with its latest collaboration with Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH imprint, South Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster recently held a pop-up at the brand’s BAT venue in Seoul. The recent collaboration incorporates safety glasses-styled eyewear, retrofitted with AMBUSH’s design cues, also producing t-shirts in matching colors.
The glasses, which utilize an acetate frame, have been doused with AMBUSH’s zip tie designs, contrasting against the translucent frames that are offered up in clear, blue, and orange iterations. Alongside the glasses, which were priced at ₩350,000 KRW (approximately $300 USD), the two parties also released 80 limited edition t-shirts which featured typographic branding from both brands. Yoon shared that inspiration behind the glasses was David Bowie’s 1976 film, The Man Who Fell To Earth, which follows a human-like alien who comes to Earth in search of water.
Alongside the products, the pop-up also hosted an array of musical talent from K-Pop label AOMG to various DJs including Kingmck, Ugly Duck, Plastic Kid, and Apache. The pop-up began on July 11 and will run until July 14.
Gentle Monster BAT
44 Dosan-daero 11-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
⠀ GENTLE MONSTER X AMBUSH ⠀ 오늘, 젠틀몬스터 X 앰부쉬 파티의 현장에서 ZIP TIE 컬렉션과 특별한 게스트를 만나보세요. ⠀ ?장소 : GENTLE MONSTER BAT | 서울 강남구 도산대로11길 44 * 19:00-23:00 / 선착순 무료입장 / 신분증 미지참시 입장제한 될 수 있습니다. * 스페셜게스트 : AMBUSH 디자이너 윤 @yoon_ambush , AOMG crew @aomgofficial ⠀ * 팝업스토어 DJ: KINGMCK, KINO KINO, APACHI, CO.KR * 파티 DJ: UGLY DUCK, SPRAY, PLASTIC KID @thehenzclub
?????? to everyone who came out to @ambush_official x @gentlemonster SUNGLASSES LAUNCH POP-UP in Seoul yesterday!!! And GM team for an AMAZING job of putting everything together!!! ?? . POP-UP til 7.14. Sunday | 44 Dosan-Daero 11-Gil, Kangnam-Gu, Seoul, 06034 강남구 도산대로 11길 44 . #AMBUSH #gentlemonster #sunglasses #seoul #KOREA
