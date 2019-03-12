Shopping With Lil Yachty & Bajowoo of 99%IS

Lil Boat landed in Seoul for less than 24 hours – here’s what happened.

Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Torsten Ingvaldsen/HYPEBEAST KR
Tired, worn, and exhausted from a five-shows-in-five-days international touring schedule, Lil Yachty landed for his first time in Seoul this past Sunday, March 10, to share his enthusiastic personality with eager South Korean fans. Stopping by for less than 24 hours, one of the artist’s priorities was to kick it with good friend Bajowoo at his 99%IS showroom and studio, getting the lowdown on previous archive season pieces, diving deep into the history of his design mentality, and of course, to drop a few bands on a variety of Punk-infused clothing that the infamous eye-shadow and grunge-metal grill toting designer has grown a global reputation for.

Arriving at the show venue late Sunday, Lil Yachty met with Bajowoo, who presented the rapper with various gifts. The designer proceeded to outfit Yachty with the accessories, who then took to the stage to perform for a crowd ripe with anticipation and excitement. Afterward, the two exchanged words and headed to 99%IS’ showroom studio to get a look at upcoming pieces as well as Bajowoo’s immense archive of one-of-a-kind designs. Lil Yachty tried a variety of clothing from the iconic “Gopchang Pants” — as seen on a variety of artists including Offset, J.Cole, and J Balvin – to the full-zip Skeleton hoodie and more.

Check out the backstage and showroom studio gallery above.

For more related news, Colmar A.G.E enlists Shayne Oliver for interpretive silhouettes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????SPLASH! @lilyachty @whip.co.kr cc: @kim_kingpin

A post shared by JUNIORCHEF (@iamjuniorchef) on

