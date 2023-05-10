Does the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Live up to Its Name?

Hypebeast drives the marque’s V12 DBS swansong to find out why this is its most ferocious series-production car, ever.

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812
Max Earey
Automotive 
233 Hypes 0 Comments

If there’s one thing you cannot say about the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera that Hypebeast tested in 2021, is that it’s lacking in power. The – dare we say – “standard” car packs a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 producing 715 BHP. So why on Earth would Aston Martin want to give the car even more power, more ferocity, more… of everything? Because when it comes to the internal combustion engine, you can wave goodbye to the V12 fairly soon, and in doing so the British marque has given its flagship grand touring supercar a sendoff in the form of the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate.

The clue is in the name – everything about this car has been tuned to be the “ultimate” series-production car to come out of Gaydon. It maintains the two-plus-two seating arrangement, meaning you could theoretically bring rear passengers along for the ride presuming they’re not bothered by leg room (or subsequent amputation of said limbs), and it is still a very big, very fast, very comfortable car destined for cross-continental stints. 

So if it’s not “new” per se, what is it? To find out, Hypebeast drove the latest edition of this Great British machine on backroads and the straights to put the car to the test. 

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

Engine and Handling

Like its not-so-little sibling, the 770 Ultimate comes with a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12, however, it now produces 759 BHP. The 44 BHP increase might not sound like much, but when paired with rear-wheel-drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission that’s been recalibrated to be sharper on both upshifts and downshifts, a carbon fiber diet to bring the weight down, and turbocharged boost that comes on sooner and 7% stronger, it really does all add up.

The result is a 0-62 MPH time of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 211 MPH, with torque limited to 900 Nm – because the car physically can not take anything more. 

In a car as impressive as the DBS Superleggera, such alterations are comparatively minor in the 770 Ultimate. It definitely delivers more urgency than the standard car, and in doing so it puts you on edge more than ever before. So how does it manage this villain with a chainsaw behavior?

Aston Martin has been busy making the car quicker, but it’s been even busier fine-tuning its handling and dynamic performance. A new steering column allows for greater connection between the front wheels and the driver, while the stock carbon ceramic brakes are good enough that they’d stop anything in their tracks. Stiffness is increased by 25% at the front, and the overall driving balance is enhanced by 3%.

As a result, the urgency of the throttle meets its match with the alertness of the front end. In a car as wide, long, and powerful as this, having the confidence of nimbleness and accuracy through the steering wheel allows you to push the car through the bends like a much smaller sports car, without having to over-correct your over-zealous mistakes like you would in the original DBS. 

Aston Martin Chief Technology Officer, Roberto Fedeli, puts it best: “Not only is it the fastest and most powerful DBS in our history, thanks to a comprehensive suite of improvements to the transmission, steering, suspension, and underbody structure; it is also the best to drive.”

1 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

2 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

3 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

4 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

5 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

6 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

7 of 7
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

Exterior

What made the DBS Superleggera so good, beyond its powerplant, was its looks. Unlike its competitors (the Ferrari 812 Superfast and Porsche 911 Turbo S), Aston Martin eschewed big wings or overt badging for sophistication, giving the car its nickname “the brute in a suit.”

The 770 Ultimate, however, is undeniably and identifiably more aggressive. A new front splitter cuts the front into various components to channel air around the car more efficiently, as does the huge horseshoe vent in the bonnet. A deeper rear diffuser keeps things level at the rear, while lashings of carbon fiber don’t just lower weight, but accentuate the underlying racing pedigree of this car. Elements like the 21-inch wheels inspired by those on the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Victor are exclusive to this model. 

With a car with “Ultimate” in its name, it needs to stand out among the rest. And it certainly does, conveying a sense of drama and presence that you’d rather not see in your rearview mirror. The car bullies anything else on the road, and that is only enhanced by the muscular haunches, bulges, and undulations that dip and dive over the bodywork. 

1 of 5
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

2 of 5
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

3 of 5
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

4 of 5
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

5 of 5
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

Interior

While the car might be an engineering masterpiece on the outside and dynamically, the interior leaves little to the imagination. No upgrades have been made to the DBS 770 Ultimate following on from the regular model, and time has not been too kind to the cabin. There’s no touch screen, rather a chunky unit instead, and unlike most modern supercars, there are real, physical buttons (perhaps that’s not such a bad thing when you’re doing 211 MPH, though). 

The outdated interior might appear to be a problem for most people in the market for a car of this caliber, but that’s not who the car’s intended for. Instead, it’s a collector’s edition, and as a result, you’re not in this for technological advances – you buy this as a piece of Aston Martin history. 

1 of 2
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

2 of 2
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Review Test Drive UK Super Car Grand Tourer V12 Final Edition Limited Coupe Volante Images Ferrari 812

Max Earey

Verdict

That latter statement could sum up the Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate in one blow. But it is more than just the marque’s final word for its outgoing and soon-to-be-replaced flagship. 

It’s a celebration of everything Aston Martin stands for: sophistication, performance, exclusivity, and above all else, driver engagement. Whether you are touring the South of France or blasting it through the backroads of the Cotswolds as we did, you feel like you are driving the physical manifestation of an occasion. 

Sadly, you can’t get a slice of the action, as all 499 (300 Coupés, 199 Volantes) are sold out. Guess it’s time to get the checkbook out for the manufacturer’s soon-coming DB12, then.

Read Full Article

What to Read Next

Globe-Trotter and Aston Martin Partner up for a Collaborative Luggage Collection
Fashion

Globe-Trotter and Aston Martin Partner up for a Collaborative Luggage Collection

Introducing the collaborative Formula One luggage collection.
By /
1,942 Hypes   0 Comments
Aston Martin to Debut First All-Electric Car in 2025
Automotive 

Aston Martin to Debut First All-Electric Car in 2025

The luxury British sports car company has not yet revealed the new model.
By /
2,486 Hypes   0 Comments
Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin Unveils the Laureato in Green Ceramic
Watches

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin Unveils the Laureato in Green Ceramic

A nod to British car racing.
By /
839 Hypes   0 Comments
№ 001 Minami Aoyama Is the Ideal Home for an Aston Martin Lover
Design

№ 001 Minami Aoyama Is the Ideal Home for an Aston Martin Lover

Presenting a four-story build fitted with an automotive gallery, indoor spa, and more.
By /
1,567 Hypes   0 Comments
Official Images of the Nike Air Max 1 Premium "Treeline"
Footwear

Official Images of the Nike Air Max 1 Premium "Treeline"

Tree graphics are embroidered into the heel panels of this Sportswear offering.
By /
8,866 Hypes   2 Comments
Awake NY Spring 23 Is "From the Soul"
Fashion

Awake NY Spring 23 Is "From the Soul"

The collection features a custom Alpha Industries MA-1 bomber jacket, a special Miles Davis tee and more.
By /
555 Hypes   0 Comments
Blackstock & Weber and Palmes Craft Tennis Ball-Inspired Loafers
Footwear

Blackstock & Weber and Palmes Craft Tennis Ball-Inspired Loafers

Don’t wear these beauties on the court though. 
By /
698 Hypes   0 Comments
MTV News Shutters After 36 Years
Entertainment

MTV News Shutters After 36 Years

Additional layoffs will take place across Paramount-owned TV networks.
By /
2,640 Hypes   2 Comments
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Toro"
Footwear

Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Toro"

Set to arrive in full family sizes.
By /
203,281 Hypes   9 Comments
Hodinkee Releases Limited Edition anOrdain Model 3
Watches

Hodinkee Releases Limited Edition anOrdain Model 3

Only 25 timepieces will be available.
By /
211 Hypes   0 Comments
Basketball Leather Makes Up the beautiful people x Converse ERX-400 EW HI
Footwear

Basketball Leather Makes Up the beautiful people x Converse ERX-400 EW HI

For the court and beyond.
By /
236 Hypes   0 Comments
Porsche Announces Its Powerful 2024 718 Spyder RS
Automotive

Porsche Announces Its Powerful 2024 718 Spyder RS

The German automobile manufacturer’s new mid-engine roadster features 493 HP and 331 lb-ft of torque.
By /
3,977 Hypes   4 Comments
Optimus Prime Meets Optimus Primal in New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Clip
Entertainment

Optimus Prime Meets Optimus Primal in New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Clip

The first installment in the franchise’s new trilogy hits theaters on June 9.
By /
457 Hypes   0 Comments
Nintendo Releases New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Trailer
Gaming

Nintendo Releases New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Trailer

Bringing the emotion back to adventure games. 
By /
1,509 Hypes   2 Comments
More ▾
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Gain access to exclusive interviews with industry creatives, think pieces, trend forecasts, guides and more.

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Looks like you’re using an ad-blocker

We charge advertisers instead of our readers. Support us by whitelisting our site.

Whitelist Us

Already whitelisted us? Refresh page

How to Whitelist Us

screenshot
  1. Click the AdBlock icon in the browser extension area in the upper right-hand corner.
  2. Under “Pause on this site” click “Always”.
  3. Refresh the page or click the button below to continue.
screenshot
  1. Click the AdBlock Plus icon in the browser extension area in the upper right-hand corner.
  2. Block ads on – This website” switch off the toggle to turn it from blue to gray.
  3. Refresh the page or click the button below to continue.
screenshot
  1. Click the AdBlocker Ultimate icon in the browser extension area in the upper right-hand corner.
  2. Switch off the toggle to turn it from “Enabled on this site” to “Disabled on this site”.
  3. Refresh the page or click the button below to continue.
screenshot
  1. Click the Ghostery icon in the browser extension area in the upper right-hand corner.
  2. Click on the “Ad-Blocking” button at the bottom. It will turn gray and the text above will go from “ON” to “OFF”.
  3. Refresh the page or click the button below to continue.
screenshot
  1. Click the UBlock Origin icon in the browser extension area in the upper right-hand corner.
  2. Click on the large blue power icon at the top.
  3. When it turns gray, click the refresh icon that has appeared next to it or click the button below to continue.
screenshot
  1. Click the icon of the ad-blocker extension installed on your browser.You’ll usually find this icon in the upper right-hand corner of your screen. You may have more than one ad-blocker installed.
  2. Follow the instructions for disabling the ad blocker on the site you’re viewing.You may have to select a menu option or click a button.
  3. Refresh the page or click the button below to continue.