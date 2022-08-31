The Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Will Return in Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is still quite a ways off, but Jordan Brand fans have already dug up a big piece of the Summer 2023 Air Jordan retro line — the return of the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder.” Originally released in 2006 and last seen in 2012, the “Thunder” has been off the market for a decade and is primed for a rumblin’ comeback that follows in the footsteps of last year’s Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” retro.

The “Thunder” features a “Black/Tour Yellow” color scheme, mixing stark nubuck with high-voltage yellow accents for a striking two-tone look that’s given some extra character by white Jumpman accents on the tongue and heel. Interestingly enough the “Thunder” didn’t cause much of a storm its last release in 2012, remaining on shelves for a semi-extended period instead of selling out on release day. Since then its absence has made the hearts of Jordan Brand fans grow fond though, as it’ll often sell for over $500 on aftermarket sites.

An exact date of release for the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” has yet to be pinpointed, but look for it to touch down next summer. When it does drop, it’ll retail for $210.

While you wait for the “Thunder,” be sure to check out the latest installment of HYPEBEAST’s Best Footwear Drops series to see what heat Jordan Brand’s got in the chamber this week.