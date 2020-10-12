Nicholas Daley Mixes Punk and Reggae With Latest Fred Perry Collaboration

Fresh from working with COMME des GARÇONS, Fred Perry has revealed its latest collaboration with Nicholas Daley. In the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the London-based designer has taken inspiration from Fred Perry’s musical heritage and specifically the mixture of reggae and punk.

The starting point for the collaboration was the Fred Perry archive, with Daley then developing fabrics inspired by subcultural movements from the late ’70s, early ’80s and today. Classic Fred Perry pieces are reworked throughout the collection, including the introduction of towelling inserts into the staple shirt and tartan sweatshirt. Elsewhere, chunky V-neck jumpers are dressed in retro-inspired brown and orange colorways, while tracksuits have been constructed from a mix of pique-textured tricot with jersey and jacquard tartan panels.

Rounding out the collaboration is a series of accessories including a barrel bag and a knitted check scarf, while Fred Perry and Nicholas Daley have adapted the classic monkey boots from heritage shoemaker George Cox.

As well as launching the FW20 collection, Nicholas Daley and Fred Perry have also announced a grant for up-and-coming bands and musicians. Recipients of the grant will receive a two-day recording masterclass at London’s Metropolis Studio. The grant will be judged by a specially-assembled panel which includes musicians Obongjayar and Nabihah Iqbal, DJs Zakia Sewell and Don Letts and Mixmag‘s Seb Wheeler.

Announcing the project, Daley said, “Music is the unifying force between our brands and plays a key role in each collaboration collection. That is why during a time when the music industry is under great threat we decided to pull together and offer the music grant to support the next generation of musicians here in the UK.”

The Nicholas Daley x Fred Perry FW20 collection is due to release via the Fred Perry web store on October 15. For more information on the music grant, and to enter the process, head over to the Fred Perry site. Applications are open until October 25.

For more from Fred Perry, this is why the brand stands for inclusivity, not racism.