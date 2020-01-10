Orion Sun Finds Love to Be Good and True on "Ne Me Quitte Pas" (Don't Leave Me)

Rising Philadelphia by way of New Jersey artist Orion Sun, also known as Tiffany Majette, has released her first single of 2020 in “Ne Me Quitte Pas” (Don’t Leave Me). While the track shares the same title as covers done by Nina Simone, Regina Spektor, and Wyclef Jean, she presents a completely different vibe, slowing down a flipped sample with smooth guitar loops and resonating drums. Still, with all of the stellar instrumentation, the 23-year-old’s voice cuts through as poignant as ever.

“Swear you came down like a comet/ You be all in my dreams like I’m f*cking haunted/ But it’s beautiful, you move me/ Like the moon beam,” Orion Sun opens up. “Had some nights that weren’t nice/ I needed something more/ Found you in the bright lights/ On the dance floor/ You wooed me like a warm breeze/ Swept me off my feet.”

“[The song] is about falling in love unexpectedly and feeling like it’s too good to be true but actually it’s good and true,” she said in a press release. “This feeling was proof to me that good things can happen to people that feel ugly inside.” Orion Sun has previously collaborated with the likes of Daniel Caesar, shared the stage with Noname and Sudan Archives, and looks to establish herself this year with a new project. Watch the official music video for “Ne Me Quitte Pas” (Don’t Leave Me) above and stream the single below. Stay tuned for more from the artist in the coming months.