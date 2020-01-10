Orion Sun Finds Love to Be Good and True on "Ne Me Quitte Pas" (Don't Leave Me)

The 23-year-old’s first track of the year.

By
Music
615 Hypes 1 Comments

Rising Philadelphia by way of New Jersey artist Orion Sun, also known as Tiffany Majette, has released her first single of 2020 in “Ne Me Quitte Pas” (Don’t Leave Me). While the track shares the same title as covers done by Nina Simone, Regina Spektor, and Wyclef Jean, she presents a completely different vibe, slowing down a flipped sample with smooth guitar loops and resonating drums. Still, with all of the stellar instrumentation, the 23-year-old’s voice cuts through as poignant as ever.

“Swear you came down like a comet/ You be all in my dreams like I’m f*cking haunted/ But it’s beautiful, you move me/ Like the moon beam,” Orion Sun opens up. “Had some nights that weren’t nice/ I needed something more/ Found you in the bright lights/ On the dance floor/ You wooed me like a warm breeze/ Swept me off my feet.”

“[The song] is about falling in love unexpectedly and feeling like it’s too good to be true but actually it’s good and true,” she said in a press release. “This feeling was proof to me that good things can happen to people that feel ugly inside.” Orion Sun has previously collaborated with the likes of Daniel Caesar, shared the stage with Noname and Sudan Archives, and looks to establish herself this year with a new project. Watch the official music video for “Ne Me Quitte Pas” (Don’t Leave Me) above and stream the single below. Stay tuned for more from the artist in the coming months.

Read Full Article
Photographer
Sophie Hur
music videosOrion Sun

Join Our Discussions on Discord

The HYPEBEAST Discord Server is a community where conversations on cultural topics can be taken further.

101 Users Online

You may also like

Watch Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey & Miley Cyrus Flaunt Their Best Assets for "Don't Call Me Angel"

Watch Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey & Miley Cyrus Flaunt Their Best Assets for "Don't Call Me Angel"

Brockhampton Debut "1997 DIANA" Video & "Don't Be Famous"

Brockhampton Debut "1997 DIANA" Video & "Don't Be Famous"

Young Drummer Boy Gives His City a New Anthem on "Don't Give A F*ck"

Young Drummer Boy Gives His City a New Anthem on "Don't Give A F*ck"

Ty Dolla $ign Links With Future & Swae Lee for "Don't Judge Me" Video

Ty Dolla $ign Links With Future & Swae Lee for "Don't Judge Me" Video

Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Swae Lee Link up On "Don't Judge Me"

Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Swae Lee Link up On "Don't Judge Me"

adidas and Pharrell Williams Inspire Change Through Love With NYC "Don't Be Quiet Please" Campaign

adidas and Pharrell Williams Inspire Change Through Love With NYC "Don't Be Quiet Please" Campaign

What to Read Next

Jordan Brand Brings Back Its First-Ever Women's Sneaker
Footwear

Jordan Brand Brings Back Its First-Ever Women's Sneaker

The Air Jordan OG returns for the first time since 1998.
By /
10,232 Hypes   2 Comments
Kim Jones Gives a Tour of His Stunning London Home
Fashion

Kim Jones Gives a Tour of His Stunning London Home

The Dior men’s artistic director discusses collecting, interior design, and more with ‘032c.’
By /
4,538 Hypes   2 Comments
Philippe Cognée's Raw Wax Paintings Subvert Traditional Representations of Flowers
Arts

Philippe Cognée's Raw Wax Paintings Subvert Traditional Representations of Flowers

Featuring deformed sunflowers, amaryllis’ & more.
By /
317 Hypes   0 Comments
Two Generations of Nike Collide on Air Force 1 React D/MS/X
Footwear

Two Generations of Nike Collide on Air Force 1 React D/MS/X

Timeless silhouette, modern cushioning tech.
By /
12,941 Hypes   4 Comments
DOUBLET SS20 Collection Celebrates Hidden Details
Fashion

DOUBLET SS20 Collection Celebrates Hidden Details

Timeless movie references elevated by clever pattern-making.
By /
1,346 Hypes   1 Comments
Wiley Attributes All of Stormzy's Success to Ed Sheeran on "Eediyat Skengman 3" (UPDATE)
Music

Wiley Attributes All of Stormzy's Success to Ed Sheeran on "Eediyat Skengman 3" (UPDATE)

The godfather is back with a flurry of disses.
By /
14,414 Hypes   3 Comments
More ▾
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Gain access to exclusive interviews with industry creatives, think pieces, trend forecasts, guides and more.

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Help us serve you better

We appreciate your support in allowing HYPEBEAST ads, where we can share contents from the latest fashion, to those culturally relevant. In adding HYPEBEAST to your ad blocker's whitelist, ads on our sites will show while you continue to browse.

Learn More ›