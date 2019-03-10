EMPTY R _ _ M Returns to Seoul for Another Archive Grail Pop-Up

Taking over HIDE STORE.

Fashion
2,502 Hypes 4 Comments

Following up a pop-up in Paris, Tokyo-based EMPTY R _ _ M recently announced plans to bring its latest selection of archive fashion to Seoul, South Korea once again.

Set to take over HIDE STORE, the upcoming three-day pop-up will be centered around an expansive range of grails that have come to define the current landscape of fashion. Becoming known as a leading purveyor of archive wares, EMPTY R _ _ M’s upcoming retail experience will feature items from Number (N)ineRaf SimonsUNDERCOVERCOMME des GARÇONSJunya WatanabeIssey Miyake and Blackmeans and SKOLOCT merch. Some notable items include Number (N)ine’s Hybrid Docking Jacket, Issey Miyake Logo Bomber Jacket and KAWS x CdG Messenger Bags.

Take a look at some of the archive grails set to be available at the pop-up taking place March 15-18 at HIDE STORE above.

For more contemporary fashion, HOMME BOY’s Spring/Summer 2019 “STOMA” collection dissects the elements of human anatomy.

HIDE STORE
1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
657-5 Sinsa-dong, Seoul
South Korea

UndercoverComme des GarconsRaf SimonsNumber (N)ineJunya WatanabeIssey MiyakeBlackMeansSKOLOCTEMPTY ROOM
More

