Behind the Scenes With COTTWEILER FW19 at Seoul Fashion Week

COTTWEILER was the only international brand to showcase at Seoul Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2019 season. With a show supported by the British Fashion Association, COTTWEILER highlighted its talent for fusing Saville Row heritage with a futuristic streetwear aesthetic.

In a collection titled “The Lost Art of Cruising,” COTTWEILER continues its interpretive silhouettes and pieces with a selection of jackets, T-shirts, trousers and its latest highly-anticipated collaboration with Reebok. The two designers told HYPEBEAST Korea that ”the increase in social media and dating apps has led to a large-scale interaction between the declining people and their impact through fashion,” and this reflects in the team’s creative output. Velvet, printed silk, mohair and hand-dyed Merino fleece featured bold graphics and saw eccentric cuts this season, with standout pieces including an oversized desaturated lime green shearling coat and a spacey-looking long-sleeve T-shirt.

Other notable pieces include matching lime green shearling-lined trousers, COTTWEILER x Reebok loafers, crushed velvet trousers and the varying selection of silk windbreaker-styled jacket.

