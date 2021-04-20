LaMelo Ball Cleared for Individual Basketball Activity

Sources also state that the rookie may return to the lineup “in 7-10 days.”

LaMelo Ball has officially been cleared to gradually return to basketball.

According to reports, the Charlotte Hornets guard can now resume individual basketball activity following a CT scan on his wrist. The NBA franchise officially shared the news on social media, writing, “The Charlotte Hornets announced that guard LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today by Dr. Michelle Carlson of The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. Additional updates on Ball’s status and return to game action will be provided as appropriate.”

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski added on Twitter that “There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days.”

Ball, who is considered as the league’s most promising rookie, suffered a fractured right wrist during the March 20 Hornets game against the Los Angeles Clippers and was initially ruled out indefinitely.

In related news, the NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 USD for resting its top players.

